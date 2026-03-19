Does Yerin Ha have ‘bida’ qualities?

Yerin Ha, who portrays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton, reflected on her own personality traits in a recent promotional interview for Netflix Philippines.

“My character, Sophie, doesn't have it easy, but she's got what it takes to change her destiny and find true love,” Ha said. “I've been told that such qualities make the perfect (bida) main character in your local dramas.”

The actress participated in a self-assessment segment to determine whether she shares the qualities often associated with a lead character.

When asked about being prone to accidents, Ha responded, “I wouldn't necessarily call myself a clumsy person, so I'm going to say no.”

On resilience, she expressed confidence in her ability to endure challenges. “I think I'm quite resilient. I've taken some risks and yeah, I'm quite resilient,” she said.

Ha also clarified her stance on justice versus revenge, emphasizing principle over retaliation. “Not vengeance, but I do think I have a strong sense of justice when things I think are unfair,” she said.

Discussing her ideal romantic partner, Ha highlighted emotional openness as a key trait. “I think my ideal leading man is someone who isn't afraid to share their emotions,” she said. “I'm not someone who wants a leading man that has to be like a rock. I actually like someone who is able to show me their flaws and be able to laugh together about our imperfect qualities.”

When asked if she considers herself “pure of heart,” Ha deferred the judgment to others but remained optimistic. “That's a question for other people, but I'd like to say yes,” she said.

Reflecting on the exercise, Ha concluded, “Turns out I might be a more complicated character than we thought, just like Sophie Baek.”

Bridgerton season four is now streaming on Netflix.