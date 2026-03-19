DENR boosts Bataan coastal response with boat, oil spill gear

BALANGA, Bataan — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has turned over a monitoring boat and oil spill containment equipment to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to strengthen coastal surveillance and maritime response operations in the province.

In a statement released on 19 March 2026, DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the donation includes a 108-linear meter oil spill boom and a monitoring boat equipped with a 40-horsepower outboard motor.

The equipment will be used by Coast Guard Sub-Station Bataan for maritime patrol, search and rescue operations, and waterway monitoring.

“Through stronger partnerships with our fellow government agencies, we are able to further enhance our collective capacity to protect the environment and respond to the needs of our coastal communities,” Pablo said.

Bataan provincial environment head Raul Mamac said the donation will help improve field response during coastal and marine incidents, including oil spills and other threats to marine resources.

For his part, Coast Guard District National Capital Region–Central Luzon Deputy Commander Captain Francisco Achilles Acedillo thanked the DENR for the support, noting that the equipment will boost the PCG’s operational readiness in safeguarding coastal areas and responding to maritime incidents.

The initiative also supports law enforcement and environmental monitoring efforts in Bataan, a key province along the Manila Bay coastline.