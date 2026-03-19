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CAAP: Cathay Pacific Dubai flight suspension not affecting Philippine airports

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A321-251NX prepares to land on the runway on the inauguration day of the newly built Techo International Airport in Kandal province, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, on September 9, 2025. A new major airport serving the capital Phnom Penh began operations.
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A321-251NX prepares to land on the runway on the inauguration day of the newly built Techo International Airport in Kandal province, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, on September 9, 2025. A new major airport serving the capital Phnom Penh began operations.TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP
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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday, 19 March 2026, said the temporary suspension of Cathay Pacific flights to and from Dubai has not directly affected Philippine airport operations.

In a statement, CAAP said it has taken note of the airline’s decision to halt flights to Dubai and Riyadh until 30 April due to the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A321-251NX prepares to land on the runway on the inauguration day of the newly built Techo International Airport in Kandal province, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, on September 9, 2025. A new major airport serving the capital Phnom Penh began operations.
CAAP monitors Middle East tensions as 23 flights canceled

The agency advised passengers with connecting flights through affected hubs to coordinate with their airlines for rebooking, rerouting and updated travel advisories.

“CAAP continues to closely monitor developments and is in coordination with relevant international aviation authorities and airline operators to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew,” it said.

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A321-251NX prepares to land on the runway on the inauguration day of the newly built Techo International Airport in Kandal province, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, on September 9, 2025. A new major airport serving the capital Phnom Penh began operations.
PAL cancels, diverts flights amid Middle East tensions

Cathay Pacific earlier announced the suspension of its Dubai and Riyadh flights through the end of April.

“In view of the developing situation in the Middle East, all Cathay Pacific flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh will be suspended up to and including 30 April 2026,” the Hong Kong-based airline said in a statement issued Wednesday.

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