BPO workers urged to join transport strike

A business process outsourcing (BPO) workers’ organization is calling on employees in the sector to join an upcoming nationwide transport strike, warning that surging fuel prices threaten not only the livelihood of jeepney drivers but also the mobility and income of workers across industries.
In a statement released Thursday, BIEN Pilipinas said jeepney drivers can no longer earn a living with diesel prices reportedly hitting ₱120 per liter, pushing daily operating expenses to ₱3,600.
“Wala nang kikitain ang mga tsuper… abonado pa,” the group said, stressing that drivers would be forced off the road if fuel costs continue to climb.
The group added that the impact would ripple widely.
“Kapag hindi na nakabyahe ang mga tsuper, wala ding kikitain ang mga operator. Walang masasakyan ang mga manggagawa, propesyonal, estudyante… Maski tayong mga bayaning puyat, apektado,” it said.
“Hinihikayat namin ang mga BPO worker na makiisa sa laban ng mga tsuper,” the statement added.
The group said it will support two strike centers: LRT Cubao Station (Cubao Westpoint) and Bonifacio Plaza near Pasig Public Market, both open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.