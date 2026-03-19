BPO workers urged to join transport strike

“Wala nang kikitain ang mga tsuper… abonado pa,” the group said, stressing that drivers would be forced off the road if fuel costs continue to climb.



The group added that the impact would ripple widely.



“Kapag hindi na nakabyahe ang mga tsuper, wala ding kikitain ang mga operator. Walang masasakyan ang mga manggagawa, propesyonal, estudyante… Maski tayong mga bayaning puyat, apektado,” it said.



“Hinihikayat namin ang mga BPO worker na makiisa sa laban ng mga tsuper,” the statement added.



The group said it will support two strike centers: LRT Cubao Station (Cubao Westpoint) and Bonifacio Plaza near Pasig Public Market, both open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.