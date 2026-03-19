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Bhutan PM makes historic Palace visit

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Malacanang and welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, the first time that a Bhutanese leader sets foot in the residence of sitting Philippine leader.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Malacanang and welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, the first time that a Bhutanese leader sets foot in the residence of sitting Philippine leader.
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Malacañang welcomed Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, marking the first time a Bhutanese leader has set foot in the Palace.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received Tobgay and held discussions centered on strengthening ties, including efforts to organize representation for non-resident ambassadors.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Malacanang and welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, the first time that a Bhutanese leader sets foot in the residence of sitting Philippine leader.
Bhutan leader marks first Malacañang visit

The two countries formally established diplomatic links only on 6 October 2025.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s Asia Pacific Food Systems Forum 2026, focused on expanding cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting a broader push to deepen partnerships in a post-pandemic landscape.

Trade between the two countries remains modest but varied.

The Philippines exports electronic products, machinery, and furniture, while Bhutan supplies wine, fresh grapes, and olive oil — a mix that underscores both countries’ niche markets.

Tourism flows are still limited, with 335 Bhutanese visitors recorded as of November last year, while Filipinos in Bhutan have found opportunities in sectors such as hospitality.

Malacañang
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

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