Bhutan PM makes historic Palace visit

The two countries formally established diplomatic links only on 6 October 2025.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s Asia Pacific Food Systems Forum 2026, focused on expanding cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting a broader push to deepen partnerships in a post-pandemic landscape.

Trade between the two countries remains modest but varied.

The Philippines exports electronic products, machinery, and furniture, while Bhutan supplies wine, fresh grapes, and olive oil — a mix that underscores both countries’ niche markets.

Tourism flows are still limited, with 335 Bhutanese visitors recorded as of November last year, while Filipinos in Bhutan have found opportunities in sectors such as hospitality.