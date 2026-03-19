Bhutan leader marks first Malacañang visit

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace on Thursday, marking the first time a Bhutanese leader has visited the official residence of a sitting Philippine president.
During the meeting, Marcos said the Philippine government is working to facilitate representation for non-resident ambassadors to further strengthen bilateral ties.
He also highlighted existing cooperation between the two countries, including engagement through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for skills training and workforce upskilling.
The President emphasized that the post-pandemic period has underscored the need to build new partnerships, not only in tourism and cultural exchange but also in people-to-people ties, trade, and investment.
Tobgay, who is in Manila to attend the Asia Pacific Food Systems Forum 2026 organized by the Asian Development Bank, requested a meeting with Marcos on the sidelines of the event.
His visit marks the first by a Bhutanese leader since the Philippines and Bhutan formally established diplomatic relations on 6 October 2025.
Malacañang described the meeting as an opportunity for substantive discussions on priority areas of bilateral and broader cooperation.
Trade between the two countries remains modest. The Philippines exports electronic products, machinery, transport equipment, as well as woodcrafts and furniture to Bhutan. In return, it imports products such as wine, fresh grapes, and virgin olive oil.
Tourism exchanges are also limited, with the Philippines recording 335 Bhutanese visitors as of November last year.
Meanwhile, Filipinos in Bhutan are reported to be working primarily in the hospitality sector, including as hotel managers.