Bhutan leader marks first Malacañang visit

He also highlighted existing cooperation between the two countries, including engagement through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for skills training and workforce upskilling.

The President emphasized that the post-pandemic period has underscored the need to build new partnerships, not only in tourism and cultural exchange but also in people-to-people ties, trade, and investment.

Tobgay, who is in Manila to attend the Asia Pacific Food Systems Forum 2026 organized by the Asian Development Bank, requested a meeting with Marcos on the sidelines of the event.

His visit marks the first by a Bhutanese leader since the Philippines and Bhutan formally established diplomatic relations on 6 October 2025.