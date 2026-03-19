21 public schools in Pampanga get land titles

Governor Pineda stressed that the initiative was started by former Board Member Mylyn Pineda and the provincial government will continue taking proactive measures to address remaining gaps in land ownership.

She emphasized that strengthened coordination with LGUs and the enactment of relevant local ordinances will help expedite the processing and transfer of titles to DepEd.

“Dekada na kasing kani-kanino pa nakatitulo ang mga lupa. Kaya naisip ko na dapat mailipat na ang mga ito sa pangalan ng DepEd, mga National Government Agencies (NGA), o ng LGU. Kung may mga pribadong pag-aari, saka na lang natin sosolusyunan ang mga isyu roon,” the governor said.

DepEd expressed its appreciation to the Provincial Government of Pampanga, noting that securing land titles is a critical step in unlocking national funding for the construction of additional school buildings. The initiative is expected to help address the province’s classroom shortage and enhance learning conditions for students.

The Provincial Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the education sector through sustained programs that promote infrastructure development and secure property ownership for public schools.