vivo V70 sells 7,000 units in first 3 days

"Maganda na yung camera ng V60, pero mas pinaganda at pinalinaw pa ni V70 with AI Magic Weather. Mahilig kasi ako sa photography… importante sa akin yung camera, performance, battery life, at storage."

She added that pre-ordering ensured availability of her preferred variant.

“Na-experience ko na maubusan ng color dati with V60, kaya nag pre-order na ako ngayon para sigurado ang Golden Hour colorway ko," she said.

Charice Vargas, a studio administrator, said the V70 marked her first upgrade in four years.

"Excited na ako mag-upgrade after four years with my vivo V27. Bonus na lang yung freebies kasi I'm eyeing sa free buds, pero na-surprise ako kasi may kasama pang soundbar."

She highlighted the device’s camera and battery performance.

"Camera talaga. Ang linaw ng video kahit naka-zoom up to 20x. Tapos ang tagal ng battery, perfect for everyday use," she said.

Meanwhile, Cebu-based user Andrew Jay J. Tomaquin said he postponed buying the V60 in favor of the newer model.

“Nung lumabas yung V70, doon ko na ginamit yung ipon ko. Yung zoom at 4K 60fps sobrang ganda lalo na sa videos,” he said.

He added that long-term reliability influenced his decision.

"Alam kong matibay talaga pag vivo, kaya para sa akin investment na rin itong V70 ko.”

The vivo V70 is priced starting at P31,999 and is available in stores nationwide and through online platforms.