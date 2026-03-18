Steal this $0 facelift hiding in Anne Hathaway’s Oscars hairline

There was no scalpel, no syringe, just a few hidden braids doing the heavy lifting.

After the Oscars 2026, Anne Hathaway peeled back the curtain on her red carpet glow, and the reveal was almost disarming in its simplicity. In a post-show video she uploaded in social media, she let her glam team in on the joke, calling for a “drumroll” before her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, exposed the trick — two discreet braids, tucked and pulled just enough to lift the face at the temples.

“You look a little more awake,” she said, smiling.

The effect is subtle but incredibly efficient. Hair drawn taut in the right places creates a gentle tension, almost an architecture that sharpens the eyes and lifts the cheekbones without announcing itself. It’s not exactly a transformation, it’s more of an illusion really. The kind red carpet photographers love seeing.

For months, speculation has swirled around Hathaway’s seemingly ageless appearance — with talks about the actress getting smooth cosmetic surgery procedures. This, at least, offers a different light: not reinvention, but precision. A shift measured in millimeters, not procedures.

It’s not her first sleight of hand. She once let slip a trick involving a bobby pin for fuller lips, a reminder that sometimes the most effective beauty secrets are hiding in plain sight, or better yet, just beneath the hairline.