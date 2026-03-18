'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hints at Peter's organic webbing, Mark Ruffalo’s return

The newly released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has fans buzzing, not just for its action-packed sequences but for the intriguing hints it drops about the future of the MCU — and the unexpected faces stepping into Peter Parker’s world.

Four years after the record-breaking events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day launches Peter Parker into a completely new phase of his life. Now an adult and entirely on his own, Peter has chosen to remain forgotten — cut off from everyone he once loved. In a New York City that no longer recognizes him, he dedicates himself fully to being Spider-Man, protecting the streets day and night.