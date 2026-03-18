'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hints at Peter's organic webbing, Mark Ruffalo’s return

The newly released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has fans buzzing, not just for its action-packed sequences but for the intriguing hints it drops about the future of the MCU — and the unexpected faces stepping into Peter Parker’s world.
Four years after the record-breaking events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day launches Peter Parker into a completely new phase of his life. Now an adult and entirely on his own, Peter has chosen to remain forgotten — cut off from everyone he once loved. In a New York City that no longer recognizes him, he dedicates himself fully to being Spider-Man, protecting the streets day and night.
One of the biggest surprises is the apparent return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. A quick but meaningful glimpse suggests Banner could serve as a mentor figure once again, guiding Peter through the emotional and scientific challenges ahead.
Adding fuel to the speculation fire is Sadie Sink, who is rumored to be playing Jean Grey. Though not explicitly confirmed, a blink-and-you-miss-it moment has fans convinced that mutants are finally crossing paths with Spider-Man.
But perhaps the most unexpected twist comes with the appearance of The Punisher. A dark, gritty shot of a skull-emblazoned vest and a tense standoff scene suggest that Frank Castle could play a role in this story.
Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted what could be a major evolution in Spider-Man’s powers. In one sequence, Peter appears to undergo a mutation where he is trapped in a cocoon before developing the natural ability to shoot webs.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters on 31 July.