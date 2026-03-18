Solon seeks review of power bills charges

Ongchuan filed House Resolution 889 asking the House committee to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation to better understand how these charges affect electric cooperatives and consumers nationwide.

The review will also look into whether the current framework remains consistent with the consumer protection objectives of Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001.

Northern Samar, which is under the franchise of Northern Samar Electric Cooperative (Norsamelco), has among the highest power rates in the country.

In January 2026, power rates for residential consumers of Norsamelco were at P16.907 per kilowatt hour, which was the highest in the country. This is despite the claims of the distribution utility that it has not increased its distribution charge since 2010.

Ongchuan said several electric cooperatives, particularly in Eastern Visayas, have reported significant line rental charges as high as P4.02 per kilowatt hour, resulting in higher electricity costs for households and small businesses.

Line rental charges arise from the use of transmission lines and are calculated based on differences in locational marginal prices between sending and receiving nodes. These costs may occur due to transmission losses or congestion in the grid and are often passed on to electricity consumers.

In his resolution, Ongchuan said that the approaching dry season and fluctuations in global oil prices may further affect electricity generation costs. These factors could add to the financial pressures faced by consumers, especially in rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

“During these difficult times when many Filipino families are already struggling with rising costs, we must ensure that every charge reflected in their electricity bills is justified, transparent, and fair,” Ongchuan said.

“This inquiry is a necessary step toward protecting consumers and finding ways to potentially reduce the burden of high electricity rates,” he added.

Through the review, he said Congress will examine the regulatory framework, billing and settlement methodologies, and the implementation of the national transmission development plan.

He said the measure will promote transparency, fairness, and stronger consumer protection while identifying possible measures to help manage and reduce electricity rates nationwide.