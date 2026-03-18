Senate adopts rendition resolution; Go pushes due process safeguards

“Co-equal branches nga po ang tawag sa atin dito — Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary. At posibleng kung sakali ay ang Executive ang mag-implement, at posibleng sakali, Legislative po ang matatamaan. So once and for all, sana po ay matuldukan na po ito ng Judiciary, dahil sila naman po ang final arbiter at makakapagdesisyon niyan,” Go said.

The issue gained renewed attention following the first anniversary of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s transfer to The Hague, where he remains under the custody of the International Criminal Court.

Several petitions remain pending before the Supreme Court, including consolidated petitions for habeas corpus questioning the legality of Duterte’s arrest, surrender, and continued detention abroad.

These petitions raise constitutional questions on whether the executive branch acted within its authority and whether due process rights were fully observed.

With the adoption of SRN 307, the Senate underscored that any form of extrajudicial rendition must undergo strict constitutional scrutiny.

Go clarified that calls for due process should not be misconstrued as attempts to evade accountability.

“Ang gusto lang natin ay makasiguro na ang bawat Pilipino ay protektado at lahat ay dumaan sa due process. Ako po mismo tinatanong nila, ako naman po ay nagtatrabaho, Lunes hanggang Linggo po. At hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang sa malamig na opisina habang ang mga kababayan natin ay nangangailangan ng tulong, ‘yan naman po ang ating sinumpaang tungkulin,” he said.

Go, who has been mentioned in proceedings before the International Criminal Court, said he remains ready to face any legal processes while continuing his duties as a senator.

“Let me address this matter with full transparency. I have always believed in the due process of the law. This resolution may appear to intersect with my personal circumstances, and I do not shy away from that reality. But precisely because of that reality, I speak today and support this resolution not merely as a legislator, but as a Filipino who believes deeply in the protections guaranteed by our Constitution,” he said.

He emphasized that the resolution is anchored on a fundamental constitutional principle.

“The very core of this resolution is a simple but powerful principle: no Filipino should be deprived of liberty without due process of law. This is not merely a legal or procedural technicality, but a constitutional guarantee enshrined in our fundamental law,” Go said.

Go also assured the public that he continues to perform his duties both in legislative work and on the ground.

“Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas — bagyo, baha, pagputok ng bulkan, sunog, lindol — pinupuntahan ko ang lahat ng mga lugar na ‘yan basta kaya lang po ng aking katawan at panahon, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Panginoong Diyos,” he added.

With SRN 307 now adopted, Go renewed his call for the Supreme Court to issue a clear ruling on extrajudicial rendition to uphold constitutional protections for all Filipinos.