PNP chief sets strict AI rules for police officers

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued a stern warning Wednesday against the creation of deceptive artificial intelligence (AI) content, while formalizing strict boundaries for how officers use technology and social media.

Nartatez characterized “deepfakes” that falsely depict police personnel as direct threats to the organization’s integrity and public trust. The warning follows the discovery of AI-generated videos, including one analyzed by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group that falsely showed an officer misbehaving at a restaurant.