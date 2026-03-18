PNP chief sets strict AI rules for police officers

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued a stern warning Wednesday against the creation of deceptive artificial intelligence (AI) content, while formalizing strict boundaries for how officers use technology and social media.
Nartatez characterized “deepfakes” that falsely depict police personnel as direct threats to the organization’s integrity and public trust. The warning follows the discovery of AI-generated videos, including one analyzed by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group that falsely showed an officer misbehaving at a restaurant.
“This threat is very serious because it undermines the integrity of our ranks,” Nartatez said in a translated statement. “These deepfakes are designed to look and sound like us to manipulate public opinion. We won’t allow technology to be used as a tool to mock the uniform or deceive the people.”
While the PNP is encouraging digital transformation, Nartatez clarified that the use of AI and social media by personnel is now tightly controlled under PNP Memorandum Circular No. 2024-077.