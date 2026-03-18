No terminal fee hike — PPA

In terms of port charges, he clarified that the government’s share is only 10 percent, which is equivalent to 0.3 percent of the price of goods when they reach stores.

“A large part of the price of transportation of goods is in shipping charges, which account for almost 50 percent of the logistics cost of goods,” he said.

Santiago maintained that waiving of port dues will not affect the price of petroleum products.

However, Santiago said the waiver of port charges will have a major impact on the operation of PPA.

“PPA does not receive any subsidy from the government. All its expenses come from its income from its operations, which consists of port charges. If port charges are eliminated, there will be no salary for PPA staff, no financing for its operations and no payment for its ongoing projects,” he said.

Truckers to increase charges

Meanwhile, Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines Inc. president Maria Zapata said they will impose a 30 percent increase in fees because of the rounds of big-time fuel price increases as a result of the Middle East conflict.

The group leader said in a radio interview on Tuesday that the pump price of diesel, which makes up 50 percent of their operating costs, has doubled to more than P100 per liter.

She, said there are now delays in cargo deliveries, which is why she will meet with their members to discuss the best approach for clients.

“It will cause an artificial displacement of our workers again. The Middle East war will result in many complications, which is why the government and the private sector must work hand-in-hand,” she stressed.

Zapata also called on the government to include truckers among the groups to receive aid amid the fuel cost surges.