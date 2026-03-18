MySSS Card expands to rural areas

The Social Security System (SSS) has partnered with EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) to expand the reach of its MySSS Card to underserved and unbanked communities, marking the bank as the first rural card issuer under the program.
The agreement, signed in Quezon City, authorizes EWRB to issue MySSS Cards, with a focus on members in rural areas while remaining available nationwide.
SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph de Claro said the partnership aims to simplify account enrollment and improve access to benefits.
“The MySSS card also allows SSS to provide digital payment facilities for our registrants, members, pensioners and beneficiaries,” de Claro said.
The MySSS Card serves as both an official SSS identification card and a debit card, allowing members to receive benefits and manage daily financial transactions.
SSS said it uses National ID database verification to confirm membership and ensure secure card issuance and accurate disbursement through partner banks.
EWRB President Shiela Marasigan-Bajado said applications will be available across the bank’s 112 branches and branch-lite units nationwide, most of which are located in the provinces, particularly in Mindanao and the Visayas.
The card will also be accessible through select EastWest Bank branches via digital channels.
“We will waive maintaining balance requirements for MySSS cardholders, who may also earn interest once their balance reaches at least ₱500, allowing them to grow their savings while enjoying flexible account features,” Bajado said.
De Claro noted that SSS has worked with EWRB since 2017, when the bank was recognized at the SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awards.
“We hope our collaboration will help SSS better serve members wherever they are,” he said.