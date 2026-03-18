MySSS Card expands to rural areas

SSS said it uses National ID database verification to confirm membership and ensure secure card issuance and accurate disbursement through partner banks.

EWRB President Shiela Marasigan-Bajado said applications will be available across the bank’s 112 branches and branch-lite units nationwide, most of which are located in the provinces, particularly in Mindanao and the Visayas.

The card will also be accessible through select EastWest Bank branches via digital channels.

“We will waive maintaining balance requirements for MySSS cardholders, who may also earn interest once their balance reaches at least ₱500, allowing them to grow their savings while enjoying flexible account features,” Bajado said.

De Claro noted that SSS has worked with EWRB since 2017, when the bank was recognized at the SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awards.

“We hope our collaboration will help SSS better serve members wherever they are,” he said.