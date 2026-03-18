Mang Inasal goes all in on convenience

Expanding access, boosting digital reach

The company said its digital strategy, supported by creator partnerships and real-time content engagement, has strengthened its presence online and allowed it to respond quickly to consumer trends.

Complementing this is an expansion of delivery, drive-thru, and takeout services, while maintaining dine-in as a core part of the brand experience.

Its revamped delivery app, launched nationwide last year, has recorded strong growth in downloads and orders.

Mang Inasal is also rolling out more drive-thru stores and testing additional takeout windows, following a pilot in Iloilo. It is also deploying self-order kiosks and cashless payment systems to improve in-store efficiency.

At present, four Mang Inasal stores offer drive-thru services.

Targeting younger consumers

The company is also stepping up efforts to engage younger customers, particularly those aged 18 to 22, through campus-based initiatives and digital campaigns.

Programs such as MI UNIVerse and youth-focused product offerings aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in university communities and align with changing consumer preferences.

Expanding into breakfast