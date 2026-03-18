Mang Inasal goes all in on convenience

Mang Inasal is expanding its drive-thru, delivery, and takeout services nationwide as it seeks to make its offerings more accessible to Filipino consumers.
The quick-service restaurant chain, which now operates more than 600 stores across the country, said the move aligns with efforts to strengthen customer engagement and sustain growth amid evolving consumer behavior.
The expansion comes as the brand continues to gain traction online, emerging as one of the most talked-about quick-service restaurants in the Philippines in 2025.
Mang Inasal said it aims to translate strong digital engagement into deeper customer relationships by improving access points across its network.
“We want to go beyond just strong online presence. By listening more closely to customers and engaging with them online, we can continue improving how they enjoy Mang Inasal, whether they're dining in, ordering delivery, or picking up their favorites,” said Mari Aldecoa, vice president for marketing of Mang Inasal.
The company said its digital strategy, supported by creator partnerships and real-time content engagement, has strengthened its presence online and allowed it to respond quickly to consumer trends.
Complementing this is an expansion of delivery, drive-thru, and takeout services, while maintaining dine-in as a core part of the brand experience.
Its revamped delivery app, launched nationwide last year, has recorded strong growth in downloads and orders.
Mang Inasal is also rolling out more drive-thru stores and testing additional takeout windows, following a pilot in Iloilo. It is also deploying self-order kiosks and cashless payment systems to improve in-store efficiency.
At present, four Mang Inasal stores offer drive-thru services.
The company is also stepping up efforts to engage younger customers, particularly those aged 18 to 22, through campus-based initiatives and digital campaigns.
Programs such as MI UNIVerse and youth-focused product offerings aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in university communities and align with changing consumer preferences.
Mang Inasal is also entering the breakfast segment with its AlmuSOLB line, which features its signature offerings paired with chicken oil garlic rice and egg.
The rollout is supported by earlier store opening hours in selected branches.
Aldecoa said the fast-evolving quick-service restaurant industry has become more competitive, with digitally driven players raising expectations for speed and relevance.
In response, the company is investing in product development, operational improvements, and technology to deliver a consistent experience across dine-in, delivery, and drive-thru channels.
With its nationwide footprint and expanding omnichannel strategy, Mang Inasal said it is positioning itself for sustained growth by staying relevant and accessible to Filipino consumers.