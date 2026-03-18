Japan, Phl pledge deeper security cooperation
Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on House of Representatives Speaker Faustino Dy III recently to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines.
The meeting comes during a milestone year marking the 70th anniversary of friendship between the two nations. During the visit, Endo welcomed the recent increase in high-level exchanges between the two countries, including active dialogue between their respective parliaments.
Endo expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, specifically highlighting cooperation in security and the economy as key priority areas.
Meantime, Dy thanked the Japanese government for its long-standing support of the Philippines. He expressed optimism for expanded collaboration, noting that the relationship remains a vital component of the country’s foreign policy.
The visit reflects the ongoing momentum in Japan-Philippines relations as both nations seek to navigate regional security challenges and pursue shared economic interests.