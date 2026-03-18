Gas stations use cardboard cutouts for their pricing displays as oil prices soar

Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. John Carlo Magallon