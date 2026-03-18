Gas stations use cardboard cutouts for their pricing displays as oil prices soar
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.John Carlo Magallon
Some gas stations across Manila use cardboard cutouts to place additional numbers in their pricing displays as diesel hits the 100 peso mark amid the soaring oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.John Carlo Magallon