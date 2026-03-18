Flight prices set to go up amid spike in fuel prices

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. JohnCarloMagallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Wednesday, 18 March 2026. The Civil Aeronautics Board said it will raise the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 8 starting April 1 to 15, up from Level 4 in March, increasing fees to P254–P787 for domestic flights from P117–P342, and to P835.05–P6,208.98 for international flights, depending on distance. John Carlo Magallon