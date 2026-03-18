Duterte camp drops appeal to DQ lawyers representing drug war victims

The camp of former President Rodrigo Duterte has withdrawn its request to appeal an International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling that rejected its bid to disqualify Filipino lawyers representing victims in his ongoing crimes against humanity case.
Duterte’s defense counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, formally informed the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber of the withdrawal but clarified that this does not prevent the defense from pursuing other legal avenues regarding what it sees as potential impediments to the victims’ representation.
The ruling had earlier upheld the appointment of lawyers Joel Butuyan and Gilbert Andres as common legal representatives for victims of the war on drugs.
The Duterte camp had argued that case manager Nicolene Arcaina’s involvement posed a “structural conflict” that could compromise the lawyers’ duties.
The ICC chamber, however, found the defense’s claims unsubstantiated, clearing the way for Butuyan and Andres to continue representing victims in the high-profile case.