At Apex Treasury, a $340-million, Florida, USA — based special purpose acquisition company, CuUnjieng will join the Audit and Compensation Committees and is considered an independent director under Nasdaq rules. He will serve until the company’s first annual shareholders’ meeting.

The board change follows the resignation of David Mikulecky on 9 March, who left without raising any concerns over company operations. Apex Treasury’s shares trade around $10, reflecting low volatility for the company’s $458-million market capitalization.

CuUnjieng’s appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic oversight. His experience with the Maharlika Investment Fund and regional investment boards is seen as an asset in guiding capital allocation and risk management as Apex Treasury navigates the US and Philippine markets.