Crime rate down 12.66% in first quarter — PNP

Despite the decline, the PNP is bracing for a possible rise in property-related crimes amid increasing prices of basic goods.

“Tinatanggap ng Philippine National Police na hindi lang ito mananatiling perception. Posible na tumaas yung ating crimes against property,” he said.

Tuaño said the PNP has intensified its police interventions, particularly by increasing visibility on the streets.

“Kaugnay nito, pinataas natin yung mga tinatawag natin na police intervention. Number one natin is police visibility para maramdaman ng taumbayan na nandiyan talaga ang Philippine National Police,” he added.

He also noted that the PNP continues to share best practices among Police Regional Offices to prevent robbery and theft.

“Ang importante diyan yung maramdaman ng taumbayan na nasa kalsada ang Philippine National Police para sa police visibility. Lahat ng ginagawa natin ay intelligence-driven operations. Hindi lang siya chamba-chamba, meaning lahat ng gagawin natin ay may mga information tayo na matibay na pinanghahawakan para hindi masayang yung resources natin, both human and materials,” Tuaño said.