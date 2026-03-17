Zimbabwe studies Philippine tobacco model in Ilocos

Officials from Zimbabwe visited tobacco farms in the Ilocos region from 7 to 15 March, signaling growing interest in the Philippines’ approach to tobacco production, farmer support, and revenue management.
The eight-member delegation, led by Willard L. Manungo, conducted a benchmarking activity aimed at strengthening cooperation in research and industry development. The group was received by National Tobacco Administration (NTA) Administrator Belinda S. Sanchez during a courtesy visit to the agency’s central office.
The visit focused on understanding the Philippines’ tobacco value chain, including production, processing, and government support systems. Zimbabwean officials were briefed on industry conditions in both countries and toured NTA laboratory facilities used to assess nicotine content in tobacco products.
NTA Deputy Administrator Nestor C. Casela said the delegation expressed interest in collaborating on germplasm research to improve local tobacco varieties. The group also met with representatives from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry to explore possible areas of cooperation.
Field visits included tobacco farms in Sta. Maria, Burgos, Narvacan, and Nagbukel in Ilocos Sur, where the delegation observed flue-cured Virginia tobacco, as well as Native and Burley varieties. The group also visited a tobacco buying station in Candon City and toured a processing facility.
Zimbabwe, one of the world’s top tobacco producers, is seeking to strengthen its industry by learning from international best practices. The Ilocos visit highlighted the role of tobacco farming in regional economies and the importance of policies that ensure benefits reach farmers.