Zimbabwe studies Philippine tobacco model in Ilocos

Officials from Zimbabwe visited tobacco farms in the Ilocos region from 7 to 15 March, signaling growing interest in the Philippines’ approach to tobacco production, farmer support, and revenue management.

The eight-member delegation, led by Willard L. Manungo, conducted a benchmarking activity aimed at strengthening cooperation in research and industry development. The group was received by National Tobacco Administration (NTA) Administrator Belinda S. Sanchez during a courtesy visit to the agency’s central office.