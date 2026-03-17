Youth groups protest against gov't's lackluster measures against surging oil prices
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
John Carlo Magallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
JohnCarloMagallon
Student activists stage a protest in front of a gas station in Manila, demanding the government to remove oil excise and VAT taxes amid the rising fuel prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.
John Carlo Magallon