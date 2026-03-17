When the peso falls: High earners are not protected; they are just the last ones to notice

But that is exactly the illusion that makes the peso dangerous for people who earn well. Because the higher your income, the more exposed you actually are. You just do not feel it the same way.

Why high earners feel it differently, but still feel it

A family earning P35,000 a month notices immediately when prices rise. They have no buffer.

Professionals earning P250,000 a month do not notice right away. They have a buffer. But that buffer creates a false sense of security. Because while they are not noticing, the cost of their lifestyle is quietly rising.

The condo fees go up. Car maintenance becomes more expensive. The private school tuition increases. The imported supplements, gadgets, appliances — all quietly more expensive.

But because the income is still coming in, they absorb the increases without adjusting. They do not cut back. They do not renegotiate. They just keep spending at a higher rate without realizing the margin is shrinking.

Numbers that should make you pause

Here is what a weak peso quietly does to a high earner’s life.

If you are paying for a dollar-linked condo or office lease, your monthly cost just went up automatically. You did not renegotiate. The peso moved, and the bill followed.

If you invest in dollar-denominated assets, a weaker peso means your conversion costs more every time you add to that position. If your business imports materials, equipment, or software, your operating cost increases without you changing anything. That cost eventually compresses your margin or gets passed to your clients.

If you are sending children to international schools with dollar-pegged tuition, that bill is larger now in peso terms, even if the schools did not raise their rates. If your lifestyle depends on imported goods, the premium brands, the supplements, the gadgets, the appliances, every replacement cycle now costs more.

None of these required you to be careless. The peso moved. Your costs followed. Quietly.

Real danger for high earners

It is not that the peso will wipe you out overnight. The real danger is invisible.

A high earner who makes P300,000 a month but does not adjust for peso-driven cost increases will slowly see their margin compress without ever feeling like they made a mistake. The income stays the same. The lifestyle stays the same. But the financial progress slows down.

Savings that should be growing, are flattening. Investments that should be compounding get delayed. The wealth-building years pass. And the painful realization comes later.

“Kumita ako ng malaki sa mga taong iyon. Bakit hindi naman lumaki ang net worth ko (I was making a lot in those years. Why didn’t my net worth increase)?”

What financially intelligent people do when the peso weakens

They do not panic. But they do not ignore it either. They review which parts of their lifestyle are peso-sensitive and which are now quietly more expensive. They look at their investment allocation and ask whether they are holding too much in a single currency.

They review their business costs and identify where the peso exposure is highest. They do not assume that because the income is still coming in, everything is fine. Because the peso does not ask for your permission before it moves.

And it does not warn high earners any more than it warns anyone else.

The question worth sitting with

Your income has grown. But has your financial strategy grown with it? Or are you still operating on assumptions built during a time when the peso was stronger, costs were lower, and the margin felt comfortable?

The peso will move again. It always does. The question is… when it does, will you notice before it costs you?