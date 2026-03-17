US State Dept. reports ‘bribery and corruption’ in BoC!

The 2025 US State Department Investment Climate Statements report has identified bribery and corruption as major barriers to investment in the Philippines, with specific concerns raised about the Bureau of Customs (BoC). In response, the BoC is implementing reforms, including a “no-take” policy and banning its officials from having interests in brokerage operations.

Key Details of the Report:

Persistent Corruption: The US report highlighted that corruption remains a significant issue impacting the investment climate in the Philippines.

2. BoC Response: The Bureau of Customs has acknowledged the concern, emphasizing that it is taking steps to enhance transparency and reduce human intervention through automation.

3. Specific Measures: The agency is enforcing tighter regulations, including a strict “no take” policy and restrictions on conflict of interest situations for its officials.

4. Action Plan: The BoC is focusing on structural reforms to combat both fraud and bribery.

The BoC has also stressed its commitment to working with stakeholders and addressing the issues to restore public trust.

Can President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recover from the debacles of his administration?

Here is an analysis of his current situation and his prospects for recovery.

Major Debacles and Challenges (As of late 2025 to February 2026):

Massive Corruption Scandal: A major scandal involving approximately P79 billion in “ghost” and unfinished flood control projects has severely damaged the administration’s credibility. Critics and lawmakers have alleged his knowledge of, and involvement in, large-scale corrupt “insertions” in the budget.

2. Plummeting Approval Ratings: By the end of 2025, his net satisfaction rating dropped to -3 (neutral/negative) with 48 percent of Filipinos disapproving of his performance in December 2025.

In March 2026, the consensus among analysts is that Marcos Jr. is unlikely to face immediate ouster, but his authority and effectiveness have been “diminished” and he is forced to spend time on his defense rather than on governance.

As of 2026, the power struggle between President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte has resulted in a split where each party has the upper hand depending on the situation, a la “Game of Thrones.”

Marcos holds the institutional upper hand. As President, he controls the machinery of government, the Armed Forces, and has consolidated a “supermajority” in both houses of Congress. He has the power to appoint officials, use state resources for local alliances, and manage the legislative agenda.

Duterte has the upper hand when it comes to popularity. She has consistently maintained higher approval and trust ratings than Marcos, particularly in Mindanao. She commands a strong, dedicated grassroots following and is widely seen as the front-runner for president in 2028.

Key 2026 Developments:

Failed “UniTeam”. The electoral alliance has effectively collapsed, with open hostility replacing their former unity.

2. Public Feud: The feud has included accusations of corruption, with Duterte criticizing the administration and she herself facing scrutiny over confidential funds.

In summary, Marcos currently controls the formal structure of power while Duterte has the public support, resulting in a tense, balanced, and potentially unstable political environment.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com