UnionBank turns credit into cash

UnionBank is offering credit card holders a new way to access quick cash by converting their available credit limits into installment-based loans under its EasyCash program.
In a recent advisory, the bank said eligible cardholders can convert a portion of their available credit limit into cash, with the exact amount depending on each user’s credit line.
Under a sample offer, a cardholder may pay as low as P720 per month for 60 months, based on a monthly factor rate of 1 percent and an effective interest rate of 22.31 percent.
The bank said the program is designed to provide flexible financing options for various needs, including travel, home improvements, or emergency expenses.
Applications can be completed through the UnionBank Online app, where users can select their preferred loan amount and repayment term, choose a disbursement account, and confirm the transaction.