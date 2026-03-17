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The power of being: A singular vision with more than a hundred faces by Raena Abella

The atmosphere was one of quiet reverence, as the subjects themselves mingled among their likenesses.
The power of being: A singular vision with more than a hundred faces by Raena Abella
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FREDERICK Y. Dy, Raena Abella, Philip Ang, Tina Fernandez and Kenneth Go.
FREDERICK Y. Dy, Raena Abella, Philip Ang, Tina Fernandez and Kenneth Go.

In the chic, shadowed corridors of Karrivin Plaza, where art and lifestyle converge with a certain effortless grace, Artinformal recently played host to an evening of profound introspection.

Last 26 February, the gallery unveiled Raena Abella’s latest masterwork, “To seek. To surrender. To Stay.” It is a singular, immersive installation that felt less like an exhibition and more like a hallowed communion with the Philippine creative spirit.

The power of being: A singular vision with more than a hundred faces by Raena Abella
The art of homecoming

Abella created a soul-map curated by notable and esteemed artist Nilo Ilarde. The entire gallery was surrendered to one monumental work, an expansive tapestry of over 100 portraits capturing the faces of contemporary Filipino artists. It was a staggering visual roll call, a “who’s who” of the local art world stripped of pretense and captured in moments of raw, quiet vulnerability.

CURATOR Nilo Ilarde.
CURATOR Nilo Ilarde.

Each portrait served as a thread in a larger narrative of the artistic struggle and triumph. To walk the perimeter of the room was to feel the weight of a hundred gazes — some searching, some resigned, all resolutely present.

The atmosphere was one of quiet reverence, as the subjects themselves mingled among their likenesses. In true Abella fashion, the execution was impeccable — an elegant balance of shadows and light that reminded us why Artinformal remains the epicenter of intellectual contemporary art. It was a night that proved that in the fleeting world of aesthetics, there is nothing more powerful than the courage to simply be.

LING Quisumbing Ramilo
LING Quisumbing Ramilo
OCA Villamael
OCA Villamael
PETE Jimenez
PETE Jimenez
NATIONAL Artist Kidlat Tahimik.
NATIONAL Artist Kidlat Tahimik.
RAZI, Raena and Paolo Abella.
RAZI, Raena and Paolo Abella.
WINNIE Go, Tessy PettyJohn and Jon PettyJohn.
WINNIE Go, Tessy PettyJohn and Jon PettyJohn.
POKLONG Anading, Theodore Tepeng, Cocoy Lumbao Jr. and Stephanie Frondoso.
POKLONG Anading, Theodore Tepeng, Cocoy Lumbao Jr. and Stephanie Frondoso.
Philippine contemporary art
Raena Abella art
Artinformal gallery

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