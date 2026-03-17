The power of being: A singular vision with more than a hundred faces by Raena Abella

Each portrait served as a thread in a larger narrative of the artistic struggle and triumph. To walk the perimeter of the room was to feel the weight of a hundred gazes — some searching, some resigned, all resolutely present.

The atmosphere was one of quiet reverence, as the subjects themselves mingled among their likenesses. In true Abella fashion, the execution was impeccable — an elegant balance of shadows and light that reminded us why Artinformal remains the epicenter of intellectual contemporary art. It was a night that proved that in the fleeting world of aesthetics, there is nothing more powerful than the courage to simply be.