'Stigma is the real enemy': Segundo Matias Jr. fights HIV myths through storytelling

Writing With Purpose

Speaking at the Philippine Book Festival 2026 held at SM Megamall, Matias shared how a visit to the Department of Health became the turning point that led him to take on the subject.

“‘Nung nagpunta ako sa DOH, ‘dun talaga nagstart ‘yung curiosity,” he began. “Naisip ko it’s going to be my advocacy. Kailangan talagang malaman ‘yun.”

For Matias, the decision to write about HIV was not just creative—it was intentional. He recognized a gap in public awareness and chose to address it head-on through storytelling.

Courage to Tell Difficult Stories

As both an author and a publisher, Matias acknowledged that his dual role gave him the freedom to pursue a topic that others might hesitate to tackle.

“Kasama na kasi na publisher din ako. Siguro kung hindi ako publisher, iisipin ko baka hindi ito i-publish ng ibang publisher,” he said.

This independence allowed him to push forward with a message he believes needs to be heard across the country.

“Kaya siguro matapang din ako na ‘sige, kailangan malaman ito ng Pilipinas.’ Kasi alam ng Pilipinas, even the DOH, alam nila ‘yung data na talagang paakyat, nag-i-spike talaga. Pero walang naglalakas-loob na sabihin sa madla [na nangyayari ito].”

Breaking the Silence Through Education

At the core of Matias’ advocacy is a call for open, honest conversations—especially in a society where topics like sexual health are often considered taboo.

“Ang pagiging conservative, hindi talaga magiging solution para mawala ito, para bumaba [ang statistics]. We have to talk about condom, we have to talk about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis),” he explained.

He stressed that awareness must begin at home, where guidance can shape understanding before misinformation takes hold.

“Kaysa malaman pa nila sa iba, bilang magulang, kailangan natin talagang i-guide. Hindi natin sila nababantayan 24 hours.”

Confronting the Real Enemy: Stigma

While the medical realities of HIV have evolved, Matias believes that the biggest challenge remains deeply social.

“Stigma ang kalaban because HIV is not really a death sentence,” he said.

Drawing from real-life interviews with individuals living with HIV, he shared a perspective often overlooked.

“‘Yung mga na-interview ko dati [na HIV positive], they have good lives now. Malalaki ang katawan, nag-gi-gym. Basta may treatment. So it’s just the stigma.”

With proper care and access to treatment, Matias emphasized that people living with HIV can lead full, healthy lives.

“You will not die of HIV basta maayos, clean living, ‘yun treatment mo tuluy-tuloy, and it’s libre ah ‘yung gamot.”

Literature as a Catalyst for Change

Through Stigma: Mga Batang Poz 2, Segundo Matias Jr. continues to challenge perceptions, spark conversations, and push for a more informed and compassionate society.

His message is clear: awareness saves lives—but only if people are willing to listen, learn, and speak openly.

In telling these stories, Matias is not just writing books—he is breaking silence, confronting fear, and reminding readers that understanding begins when stigma ends.