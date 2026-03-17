Solon: VP Sara stonewalls impeachment allegations
A lawmaker said Tuesday that Vice President Sara Z. Duterte continues to stonewall the allegations against her, submitting an answer that relies on technicalities rather than addressing the impeachment complaints.
“The Vice President continues to stonewall the allegations against her. This is not an answer at all. Instead of addressing the charges head-on, she chose to hide behind technicalities,” Deputy Speaker Paolo P. Ortega V of La Union, who is also the endorser of the fourth impeachment complaint, said, referring to the Consolidated Answer Ad Cautelam submitted by Duterte’s camp Monday.
Ortega said Duterte’s submission raises more questions than it answers, as it fails to directly respond to the material allegations cited in the complaints.
“Hindi po nasagot ang mga paratang. Iniiwasan ang pinaka-ugat ng isyu, at dinadaan sa procedural arguments na hindi naman tumutugon sa substance ng kaso,” he added.
He also rejected claims by Duterte’s lawyers that a Supreme Court ruling had cleared her, emphasizing that the high tribunal only ruled on procedural issues.
“They have to read both the Supreme Court decision and resolution again. The ruling did not junk the 2025 impeachment on substantive grounds, but only on procedural matters,” Ortega said.
“In fact, the Supreme Court itself said that its ruling did not absolve the Vice President. That should be clear to everyone,” he added.
Ortega stressed that impeachment is a constitutional mechanism meant to determine accountability, not a process that can be avoided through legal technicalities.
“Accountability cannot be stonewalled. The Filipino people deserve clear, direct answers—not legal maneuvering that avoids the truth,” Ortega said.