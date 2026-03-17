Solon: VP Sara stonewalls impeachment allegations

Ortega said Duterte’s submission raises more questions than it answers, as it fails to directly respond to the material allegations cited in the complaints.

“Hindi po nasagot ang mga paratang. Iniiwasan ang pinaka-ugat ng isyu, at dinadaan sa procedural arguments na hindi naman tumutugon sa substance ng kaso,” he added.

He also rejected claims by Duterte’s lawyers that a Supreme Court ruling had cleared her, emphasizing that the high tribunal only ruled on procedural issues.

“They have to read both the Supreme Court decision and resolution again. The ruling did not junk the 2025 impeachment on substantive grounds, but only on procedural matters,” Ortega said.

“In fact, the Supreme Court itself said that its ruling did not absolve the Vice President. That should be clear to everyone,” he added.

Ortega stressed that impeachment is a constitutional mechanism meant to determine accountability, not a process that can be avoided through legal technicalities.

“Accountability cannot be stonewalled. The Filipino people deserve clear, direct answers—not legal maneuvering that avoids the truth,” Ortega said.