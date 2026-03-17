Senate OKs bill authorizing Marcos to suspend excise tax on petroleum products amid oil crisis

Senate Bill 1982 reached the plenary on Monday for floor debate before being unanimously approved with 17 affirmative votes a day later.

The Senate-approved measure aims to authorize Marcos to suspend or reduce the excise taxes on petroleum products during periods of high global prices or “when the average Dubai crude oil price based on Mean of Platts Singapore has reached or exceeded $80 per barrel for one month preceding the issuance of the suspension or reduction order.”

The measure mandated that the suspension shall not exceed one calendar year and shall be exercised only until 31 December 2028.

Meanwhile, under the House version, the emergency powers can only be exercised only if the President has declared a state of national emergency or calamity, and that condition leads to extraordinary increases in domestic petroleum pump prices, as certified by the Secretary of Energy.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that while the proposed law will provide immediate relief to Filipino households and small businesses already grappling with the rising costs of necessities and transportation, the effects are only “short-term” and will not completely insulate the public from the looming skyrocketing prices.

She argued that suspending the excise tax alone would not stop the global markets from further increasing petroleum prices, and that any “reduction in the [local] pump may be limited and in some cases delayed.’

Hontiveros asserted that the proposed law must be complemented with a supplemental budget from Congress to provide direct assistance to sectors hardest hit by the oil crisis, including PUV drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk.