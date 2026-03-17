Public-private pact links Philippine Navy with nationwide port network

The Philippine Navy and Globalport Terminals Inc. signed a memorandum of agreement Tuesday, designating the port operator as an affiliated reserve unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to bolster national defense and disaster response.

The agreement allows the Navy to utilize Globalport’s nationwide network of terminals as logistical hubs for civil-military operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.

Vice Adm. Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta, flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, and Sheila Romero, chairwoman of Globalport Terminals Inc., signed the pact. Milka Romero, a director at Globalport, served as a witness.

Under the agreement, Globalport facilities may serve as operational staging areas, enabling the rapid deployment of personnel, equipment, and relief supplies during national emergencies.

The partnership also allows for the conversion of selected facilities into forward naval operating bases and command centers, extending the Navy’s reach across the archipelago’s maritime corridors.

As the Philippine Navy continues its modernization program and acquires more vessels, the Globalport network will provide essential support services, including docking, cargo handling, and resupply.

“Globalport is honored to partner with the Philippine Navy in this important initiative,” Sheila Romero said. “Our ports serve as vital gateways connecting communities, and through this partnership, we are ready to support humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and civil-military operations while helping strengthen the country’s maritime security.”

Founded in 2012 by former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, Globalport has grown from managing Manila-based gateways to operating a nationwide logistics network. Its current portfolio includes strategic ports in Matnog, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga, Davao, and several other locations across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Edwin Amadar, NAVRESCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Doroteo Jalandoni, Capt. Edwin Ello, and N9 Chief Capt. Jun Sales.