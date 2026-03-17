PNP clamps down on abusive lending firms

The Philippine National Police has stepped up efforts to combat abusive online lending platforms by investigating operators who harass borrowers, invade privacy, and violate cybercrime laws.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., said the initiative comes in response to the alarming surge of over 47,400 complaints against abusive online lending applications since 2024.

He said the victims reported threatening messages, public shaming, and unauthorized access to their contact lists.

“We documented cases of manipulated photos to humiliate and scare their borrowers. This is not acceptable and this kind of wrongdoing clearly needs police action,” Nartatez said. “The operation of a business must not include harassing and humiliating people. Only thugs and criminal syndicates do that,” he emphasized.

According to former PNP Chief and now Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Executive Director Benjamin Acorda, his office received 47,446 complaints against companies operating online lending apps for allegedly abusive behavior between August 2024 and January 2026.

As such, Nartatez directed the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to arrest and build cases against operators involved in online harassment, data privacy violations, and other cybercrime-related offenses.

He said the PNP-ACG has coordinated with PAOCC, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to determine those violating the law.

Nartatez said this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., under the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to protect Filipinos from predatory online lending.

Meanwhile, Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and only borrow from SEC-registered lenders.

For those who experience harassment from online lending firms, the PNP chief advised them to report the incident to the nearest police station.