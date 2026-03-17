PICC hosts Women in Sports Awards

PSC commissioner and bowling legend Bong Coo said the star-studded program, which will hand out 83 awards, aims to reinforce national efforts toward inclusive sports development and gender equality.

“We must really give special attention to our women athletes, including our Para athletes. And not just the athletes and their coaches but those who help build and promote women sports,” said Coo in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC Media Room.

The Philippine women’s football team, also known as the Filipinas, will be honored as the Athletes of the Year award for 2025, while Angel Mae Otom will be recognized as the Para Athlete of the Year, with Brenda Ramos Zinampan will receive the Masters award.

Coo said First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has been invited to present the major awards and receive the distinguished “Ina ng Atletang Pinoy” award.

Other special guests in the affair which honored tennis superstar Alex Eala in 2024 and two-time Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio in 2025 are senators Tito Sotto, Bong Go and Risa Hontiveros, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio and commissioners Edward Hayco, Fritz Gaston and Walter Torres.