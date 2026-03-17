Phl plans oil buffer as prices surge – DOF

“The primary objective, of course, is to create that buffer stock — additional buffer stock. Also, when you put out a big order into the global market, the belief is you should be able to get some economies of scale and procure at lower prices,” he said.

The planned stockpiling comes as the Strait of Hormuz — through which about 20 percent of global oil supply passes — faces disruptions, raising concerns over sustained spikes in crude prices and tighter global supply.

The President said last week the Philippines currently maintains an oil buffer equivalent to around 50 to 60 days of national demand, providing some protection against short-term shocks while allowing flexibility to source supply from multiple producers.

The Middle East conflict has also exerted pressure on the local currency, which hit record lows three times over the past week, peaking at P59.87 per US dollar on Monday. Analysts have noted that rising inflationary pressures and peso depreciation could limit the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) room for further monetary policy easing.

Go, who sits on the BSP’s Monetary Board, said the government is closely monitoring developments in global oil markets, particularly price movements and the duration of the conflict, which will determine the extent of policy responses.