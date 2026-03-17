Parañaque sting ops yield P100K shabu
Police arrested two men and seized more than P100,000 worth of suspected shabu during an anti-narcotics operation early Tuesday in Barangay Moonwalk.
The suspects, identified by the aliases Melchor, a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi rider, and Lance, a 24-year-old resident, were taken into custody around 12:10 a.m. along F. Bernabe Street in Airport Village.
Officers from the Parañaque City Police Station conducted the buy-bust operation, initially recovering one heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu from Melchor. A subsequent search of the suspect yielded 10 additional sachets and P500 in marked money.
A search of the second suspect, Lance, resulted in the seizure of another sachet containing approximately 5 grams of the same substance and a mobile phone.