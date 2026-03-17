Israel says to end Gaza-bound UNICEF aid shipments from Egypt due to 'smuggling'

Israel said it would halt UN children's fund shipments to Gaza from Egypt after it said it had foiled an attempt to smuggle tobacco and nicotine in UNICEF-coordinated shipments Tuesday.

Israel "informed the head of UNICEF of the suspension of aid shipments to the Gaza Strip originating from Egypt and coordinated by the agency, following the thwarting of an attempted smuggling of tobacco and nicotine products detected today at the Kerem Shalom Crossing within humanitarian aid shipments coordinated by the agency," said COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.