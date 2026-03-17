Gadon says Duterte endorsement a ‘kiss of death’ after Antipolo special election

The result of the special election in the First Congressional District of Antipolo has proven that Vice President Sara Duterte’s endorsement is a “kiss of death.”

This is how Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon described the outcome for the candidate endorsed by the Vice President in the said special election.

“Napahiya si VP Sara doon sa kanyang inendorso na kandidato doon sa Antipolo City special elections. Napahiya sapagkat napakaliit ng boto na nakuha nung katunggali ni Dr. [Philip] Bong Acop na anak ni Cong. [Romeo] Acop na namayapa noong Disyembre,” Gadon said in a video sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.