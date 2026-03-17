Gadon says Duterte endorsement a ‘kiss of death’ after Antipolo special election

The result of the special election in the First Congressional District of Antipolo has proven that Vice President Sara Duterte’s endorsement is a “kiss of death.”
This is how Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon described the outcome for the candidate endorsed by the Vice President in the said special election.
“Napahiya si VP Sara doon sa kanyang inendorso na kandidato doon sa Antipolo City special elections. Napahiya sapagkat napakaliit ng boto na nakuha nung katunggali ni Dr. [Philip] Bong Acop na anak ni Cong. [Romeo] Acop na namayapa noong Disyembre,” Gadon said in a video sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Acop garnered 60,051 votes, while his closest rival, Reden Llaga — the candidate endorsed by Duterte — received 12,054 votes.
“Ibig sabihin nito walang endorsement power si Sara,” Gadon said. “Ibig sabihin nito ang endorsement ni Sara ay kiss of death.”
Gadon also predicted that Duterte will not win in the 2028 presidential elections. He said Marcos loyalists, the northern bloc, the “pinklawans,” and militant groups will not support Duterte.
“Saan siya kukuha ng boto?” Gadon added.
Gadon also called on members of the House of Representatives not to be afraid to vote in favor of the impeachment complaints against Duterte.