Fatal attraction

Yeow sells columbarium niches. His aunt’s death in late 2024 inspired the shift after her family struggled with funeral arrangements and relied heavily on a funeral director.

In November 2024, Yeow began an apprenticeship under the same director. After completing it, his grandmother died at 88.

“It’s bittersweet that she was my first customer,” Yeow said. “I had to immediately apply everything I had been taught.”

Now earning 90 percent less on commission, he said he has no regrets and plans to stay in the industry.

Meanwhile, Thais explored mortality at “Death Fest” in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, from 13 to 15 March.

The event featured experts in health care, financial planning, palliative care and funeral services, ABC News reported.

Attendees tried the “Test Die” exhibit, lying in coffins while looking at themselves in a mirror above — an exercise meant to prompt reflection rather than fear.