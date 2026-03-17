Farm tourism energy

Gabor was ably supported by equally energetic and staunch farm tourism advocates led by ISST Chairman Jaime Bautista and trustee Ida Rosario Manalo Joseph and key officers Gregory Duffell, Joselito Bernardo and Merlita del Mundo.

Prior to my attendance at this conference, being personally more comfortable with the deal-making business of investment banking, I must admit that my interest in agriculture, particularly agri-tourism, did not go much beyond this industry’s contribution to the GDP of $1,615.23 million in 2025 and prospects of a decent CAGR growth rate of 10.13 percent leading up to as much as $3,912.56 million by 2034.

Somehow, the general notion that it’s a comparatively high-risk investment proposition, particularly for the Philippines, given our country’s propensity for severe and unpredictable weather that could wipe out investments literally in a flash, is usually a turn-off for most commercial lenders except perhaps for the 5-6 variety and some private equity investors strategically interested in agriculture.

But my eyes were opened as I listened to the presentations of the different speakers.

The highlight of every conference is the handing out of the prestigious Asia’s Farm Tourism Award to the most outstanding examples of combining farming with its primary objective of a steady supply of food products that sustains human civilization through various ways of cultivating our land and its natural resources.

This is done through the use of mechanization and technology, and enhancing products and services for customers eager to experience the typical lush countryside and nature’s beauty through its wide array of educational, recreational, leisure and dining facilities, which results in a win-win situation for the stakeholders, i.e., the farmer, the community, the customers and the country.

For this ninth conference, the Asia’s Farm Tourism awards were bestowed on Tariq Tanveer, CEO/Managing Director of Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan; Agus Wibowo, Director/Founder of PT Agro Lestari Merbabu of Indonesia; Fang Tzu Wei, Chairman of The Morning Market Yilan/GrandPaPa Culture Ltd. of Taiwan; Charinee Chalyochilarb, Managing Director of Murrah Farm of Thailand; and Raymund Vincent Aaron, Banana Chief of the Villa Socorro Farm of the Philippines.

As the conference progressed, I had the good fortune of spending a few hours up close and personal with the awardees as I joined them on a tour of Baguio, particularly to the picturesque and relaxing Baguio Botanical Garden which is lushly adorned with a wide variety of indigenous plants and flowers, and for some authentic Filipino dishes at a popular local eatery, Iggy’s Inn and Bonuan Seafood Restaurant, organized by Trustee Ida.

What struck me most about the awardees was their imaginative entrepreneurial flair underlined by a zealous desire to spread the gospel of Farm Tourism to the world. Take, for example, the jolly, ever-smiling Tariq from Pakistan and Agus from Indonesia, who brought their farms to their nation’s attention through countless lectures, television shows, and speaking tours to schools and communities to showcase the joys and rewards of Farm Tourism.

Tariq even volunteered to host the next conference to be held in Pakistan for the opportunity to present to his countrymen, our Filipino farmers, who have come a long way in Farm Tourism.

Until next week… OBF!

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