DSWD payout for tricycle drivers

Tricycle drivers receive ₱5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March 2026. The site is one of 30 locations identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development across the National Capital Region to facilitate the distribution.

Tricycle drivers receive ₱5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March 2026. The site is one of 30 locations identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development across the National Capital Region to facilitate the distribution. Toto Lozano











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