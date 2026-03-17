DENR, Eagle Cement partner to build BNBNP info center

Dennis Vergara, head of the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Baliwag, said the information center will strengthen efforts to protect the park’s biodiversity and cultural heritage.

ECC committed to fund the project as part of their conservation, sustainability and community engagement activities at BNBNP.

Eagle Cement Plant Manager Engr. Geneser Aves reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

For his part, Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo expressed gratitude to the partners and stakeholders for their commitment to conservation.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is more than the start of construction. It marks the beginning of a shared vision of stewardship, sustainability, and responsibility. This milestone would not have been possible without our partners, especially ECC. They have shown that the private sector can be a true ally in conservation,” Pablo said.

DENR Bulacan Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Rolly Mulato, ECC Senior Manager for Mining and Sustainability Engr. Tito Mendoza Jr., barangay officials of Talbak and Kalawakan in Doña Remedios Trinidad, and members of the SAMAKABA Association people’s organization also took part in the activity and expressed community support for the initiative.

The BNBNP Protected Area Management Board unanimously approved the project in December 2025. Once completed, the information center is expected to enhance ecotourism, foster community engagement, and help preserve BNBNP for future generations.

Declared a national park in 1937 through Proclamation No. 223 by President Manuel Quezon and currently covered by Proclamation No. 401, BNBNP is both a historic landmark and a biodiversity haven. The park is home to diverse animal species, including the endemic Biak-Na-Bato Limestone Frog, Luzon Hornbill, Philippine Warty Pig.