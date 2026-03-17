Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Avoid joining conversations among friends about other people’s relationships. You might end up being the one blamed. If you have a partner, set clear boundaries with third parties.
Career: There may be a slight delay or disruption in your plans. Do not lose patience. Fix things one step at a time.
Health: Watch out for lack of sleep and mental fatigue.
Wealth: Avoid lending money and sudden expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Organize your bag or wallet. Remove old or damaged receipts so blocked money energy does not accumulate.
OX
Love: The relationship may be quiet but stable as long as you avoid sarcastic remarks about money. Singles may notice someone interested, but their approach may be slow.
Career: Work flows smoothly, just avoid becoming too rigid with rules.
Health: Take care of your knees and back.
Wealth: Stable as long as you avoid impulse buying.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Clean the dining area. It symbolizes family harmony and steady income.
TIGER
Love: Attraction is high today, but do not treat other people’s feelings like a game.
Career: There may be an opportunity to lead, but avoid becoming too dominant.
Health: Reduce energy drinks and sugary food.
Wealth: A small surprise income or refund may come.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Place a red accent such as a cloth or handkerchief in your work area for confidence and focus.
RABBIT
Love: You may easily be affected by what others say today. Filter what you hear.
Career: There may be a detail that needs to be reviewed again. Do not ignore it.
Health: Drink more water and take short walks to release stress.
Wealth: Organize your budget before the weekend arrives.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place a small plant on your desk for emotional balance.
DRAGON
Love: Someone may want to reconcile or return. Make sure their reason is clear.
Career: Someone may test your patience. Professionalism will be your advantage.
Health: Avoid oily or greasy food.
Wealth: It is not an ideal time for major investments.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Use metallic décor on your desk for clarity and strategic thinking.
SNAKE
Love: It becomes clearer now who truly has sincere intentions.
Career: A good day for behind-the-scenes work.
Health: Get enough sleep and do not ignore fatigue.
Wealth: There may be a delay, but what is coming remains secure.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Burn incense at home to remove envy and tension.
HORSE
Love: Control your emotions. Do not enter an argument simply because of pride.
Career: There may be pressure on your performance. Focus and avoid rushing.
Health: Monitor your heart and blood pressure.
Wealth: Avoid splurging due to stress.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Light a white candle in the evening for grounding and emotional calm.
GOAT
Love: You may need reassurance. Express it properly rather than showing silent resentment.
Career: A good day for creative planning.
Health: Eat warm food and avoid cold conditions.
Wealth: Set aside money for personal needs.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place fresh flowers in the living room for renewed energy.
MONKEY
Love: Avoid flirtation that may complicate someone else’s situation.
Career: There may be many tasks, but you can handle them if you stay organized.
Health: Limit excessive screen time.
Wealth: Review your online purchases and subscriptions.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Keep a coin jar in the kitchen for steady cash flow.
ROOSTER
Love: A misunderstanding may arise because of your tone of voice. Speak more gently.
Career: Productivity will be strong if you avoid perfectionism.
Health: Take care of your throat and voice.
Wealth: Avoid lending money or co-signing financial obligations.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Place a red cloth in a drawer for protection from energy drain.
DOG
Love: Be honest about your feelings and do not bottle up resentment.
Career: Someone may support or help you at work.
Health: Lemon water may help with detox.
Wealth: A good day to organize your bills.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small container of salt near the door for protection.
PIG
Love: Emotional clarity arrives. You now know who brings peace and who brings stress.
Career: The workload may feel lighter, but do not become complacent.
Health: Avoid overeating and staying up late.
Wealth: Control luxury spending. There may be more important expenses ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Use gold toned décor as a symbol of gratitude and abundance.