Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Avoid joining conversations among friends about other people’s relationships. You might end up being the one blamed. If you have a partner, set clear boundaries with third parties.

Career: There may be a slight delay or disruption in your plans. Do not lose patience. Fix things one step at a time.

Health: Watch out for lack of sleep and mental fatigue.

Wealth: Avoid lending money and sudden expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Organize your bag or wallet. Remove old or damaged receipts so blocked money energy does not accumulate.