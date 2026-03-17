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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (18 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Avoid joining conversations among friends about other people’s relationships. You might end up being the one blamed. If you have a partner, set clear boundaries with third parties.

Career: There may be a slight delay or disruption in your plans. Do not lose patience. Fix things one step at a time.

Health: Watch out for lack of sleep and mental fatigue.

Wealth: Avoid lending money and sudden expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Organize your bag or wallet. Remove old or damaged receipts so blocked money energy does not accumulate.

OX

Love: The relationship may be quiet but stable as long as you avoid sarcastic remarks about money. Singles may notice someone interested, but their approach may be slow.

Career: Work flows smoothly, just avoid becoming too rigid with rules.

Health: Take care of your knees and back.

Wealth: Stable as long as you avoid impulse buying.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Clean the dining area. It symbolizes family harmony and steady income.

TIGER

Love: Attraction is high today, but do not treat other people’s feelings like a game.

Career: There may be an opportunity to lead, but avoid becoming too dominant.

Health: Reduce energy drinks and sugary food.

Wealth: A small surprise income or refund may come.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Place a red accent such as a cloth or handkerchief in your work area for confidence and focus.

RABBIT

Love: You may easily be affected by what others say today. Filter what you hear.

Career: There may be a detail that needs to be reviewed again. Do not ignore it.

Health: Drink more water and take short walks to release stress.

Wealth: Organize your budget before the weekend arrives.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place a small plant on your desk for emotional balance.

DRAGON

Love: Someone may want to reconcile or return. Make sure their reason is clear.

Career: Someone may test your patience. Professionalism will be your advantage.

Health: Avoid oily or greasy food.

Wealth: It is not an ideal time for major investments.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Use metallic décor on your desk for clarity and strategic thinking.

SNAKE

Love: It becomes clearer now who truly has sincere intentions.

Career: A good day for behind-the-scenes work.

Health: Get enough sleep and do not ignore fatigue.

Wealth: There may be a delay, but what is coming remains secure.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Burn incense at home to remove envy and tension.

HORSE

Love: Control your emotions. Do not enter an argument simply because of pride.

Career: There may be pressure on your performance. Focus and avoid rushing.

Health: Monitor your heart and blood pressure.

Wealth: Avoid splurging due to stress.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Light a white candle in the evening for grounding and emotional calm.

GOAT

Love: You may need reassurance. Express it properly rather than showing silent resentment.

Career: A good day for creative planning.

Health: Eat warm food and avoid cold conditions.

Wealth: Set aside money for personal needs.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place fresh flowers in the living room for renewed energy.

MONKEY

Love: Avoid flirtation that may complicate someone else’s situation.

Career: There may be many tasks, but you can handle them if you stay organized.

Health: Limit excessive screen time.

Wealth: Review your online purchases and subscriptions.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Keep a coin jar in the kitchen for steady cash flow.

ROOSTER

Love: A misunderstanding may arise because of your tone of voice. Speak more gently.

Career: Productivity will be strong if you avoid perfectionism.

Health: Take care of your throat and voice.

Wealth: Avoid lending money or co-signing financial obligations.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Place a red cloth in a drawer for protection from energy drain.

DOG

Love: Be honest about your feelings and do not bottle up resentment.

Career: Someone may support or help you at work.

Health: Lemon water may help with detox.

Wealth: A good day to organize your bills.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small container of salt near the door for protection.

PIG

Love: Emotional clarity arrives. You now know who brings peace and who brings stress.

Career: The workload may feel lighter, but do not become complacent.

Health: Avoid overeating and staying up late.

Wealth: Control luxury spending. There may be more important expenses ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Use gold toned décor as a symbol of gratitude and abundance.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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