Cash aid rolls out for tricycle drivers in Las Piñas

The distribution of P5,000 cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program for the first batch of tricycle drivers in Las Piñas City was held at the Aguilar Sports Complex.
The assistance forms part of government efforts to help drivers cope with rising fuel prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, and other local government offices coordinated to ensure an orderly and peaceful payout.
On the first day, nearly 2,000 drivers from various tricycle operators and drivers’ associations (TODA) received financial assistance.
The payout will continue in the coming days to ensure all registered TODA members in the city are covered.
The Las Piñas City government said it remains committed to supporting programs that help ease the daily burden of residents.