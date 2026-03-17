Body camera bill enters homestretch

Supporters of the bill say the requirement could strengthen accountability and protect both civilians and officers by providing an objective record of events during operations.

Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the Senate’s approval of the measure.

Nartatez said the proposed law supports reforms that the police organization has long been advocating to ensure accountability in the conduct of operations.

“We have long been using body-worn cameras because we believe that they are instruments of truth, transparency, and accountability. We hope that this legislative measure will lead to the PNP’s acquisition of more of these recording devices in the future,” Nartatez said.

The use of body-worn cameras has been gradually introduced within the PNP in recent years and several operational units have already used the equipment during selected operations.