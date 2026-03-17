BFP chief replaced by a Davaoeño

Malacañang on Tuesday designated Fire Chief Supt. Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu as officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Fire Protection, replacing Chief Supt. Jesus Fernandez who is facing criminal and administrative cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.
In a memorandum signed on 16 March, Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the designation takes effect immediately to ensure uninterrupted public service.
“In order to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, you are hereby designated as Officer-in-Charge, Bureau of Fire Protection, effective immediately,” the memorandum read.
Sources said Kwan Tiu and Chief Supt. Roy Roderick Aguto were among those interviewed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the post.
Kwan Tiu previously served as regional director of the BFP-National Capital Region and held key leadership roles in the Negros Island Region, Region 8, and Region 11. He also served as director of the National Fire Training Institute.
A native of Davao City, Kwan Tiu is a licensed medical technologist and a police inspector, having passed the NAPOLCOM Police Inspector Exam, Career Service Professional Examination, and the Medical Technology Board Exam.
He holds a master’s degree in local governance and bachelor’s degrees in medical technology and public safety. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in crisis and disaster management.
Throughout his career, he has received multiple awards, including Junior Fire Officer of the Year in 2003 and several recognitions as Most Outstanding Filipino Firefighter and Public Servant.
Fernandez, meanwhile, is facing charges over his alleged involvement in a P14.7-million bribery scheme linked to the procurement of ambulances in 2024, uncovered during a DILG probe.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Kwan Tiu is capable of leading the agency, but added that a permanent replacement has yet to be named.
“We haven’t made a final choice on who will replace Fernandez,” Remulla said.