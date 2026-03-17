BFP chief replaced by a Davaoeño

A native of Davao City, Kwan Tiu is a licensed medical technologist and a police inspector, having passed the NAPOLCOM Police Inspector Exam, Career Service Professional Examination, and the Medical Technology Board Exam.

He holds a master’s degree in local governance and bachelor’s degrees in medical technology and public safety. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in crisis and disaster management.

Throughout his career, he has received multiple awards, including Junior Fire Officer of the Year in 2003 and several recognitions as Most Outstanding Filipino Firefighter and Public Servant.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is facing charges over his alleged involvement in a P14.7-million bribery scheme linked to the procurement of ambulances in 2024, uncovered during a DILG probe.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Kwan Tiu is capable of leading the agency, but added that a permanent replacement has yet to be named.

“We haven’t made a final choice on who will replace Fernandez,” Remulla said.