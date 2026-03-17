Ana Aboitiz Delgado breaks barrier as first woman BAP chief

Over two decades with UnionBank

Delgado has served as UnionBank president and CEO since January 2025, following more than two decades with the bank where she led initiatives in digital transformation, consumer finance, institutional and SME banking, and customer experience design.

“As we accelerate digitalization and unlock the potential of AI, we also face a next generation of risks that extend beyond individual institutions and national borders. These risks are further compounded by the economic impact arising from geopolitical uncertainty,” Delgado said.

BAP’s role

“Together, they underscore the BAP’s role in advancing industry-wide standards and deepening collaboration — so trust in the financial system is not only preserved, but strengthened,” she stressed.

The BAP represents the country’s universal and commercial banks and plays a key role in promoting financial stability, aligning industry practices, and fostering collaboration among its members.

Delgado is expected to steer the group’s efforts to strengthen the banking sector’s resilience while pushing for innovation and closer coordination across the industry.