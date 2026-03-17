All set for national CPJ taekwondo tilt

After months of intensive training, the veterans and rising stars of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, National Collegiate Athletic Association and other major clubs all over the country are looking to pull off surprises in the tournament that has the full backing of the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO.

Competitions will be divided into two events — kyorugi (free sparring) and (forms) where precision, speed and flexibility are needed each match to emerge victorious.

In kyorugi, there will be competitions for seniors, juniors, cadets and grade schoolers — male and female. Poomsae, on the other hand, will be divided into recognized poomsae (individual, team and mixed pair events) and freestyle (for individual only).