Afghanistan accuses Pakistan after Kabul hit by blasts

In one area, a panicked mother ran outside calling for her son to return indoors.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that the Pakistani military had “once again violated Afghan territory,” calling the strikes “a crime” and an “act of inhumanity.”

He said a drug treatment center was hit and civilians were killed. There was no immediate independent confirmation.

Pakistan’s military has conducted strikes in Afghanistan in recent weeks, saying it is targeting militant infrastructure and accusing the government of harboring extremists behind cross-border attacks.

Tensions between the two sides escalated in October, leaving dozens dead. Fighting eased but resumed last month, with Pakistan describing the conflict as “open war.”