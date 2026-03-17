AbaCore breaks ground for ‘Ice World’ attraction at Montemaria

Ice World is envisioned as a 2,000-square-meter indoor attraction that can accommodate up to 300 guests at a time. The facility will feature ice-themed environments, including ice slides, ice villages and sports activities designed for visitors of all ages.

The project forms part of AbaCore’s broader efforts to develop Montemaria into a destination that combines spiritual reflection with family-oriented activities.

“Ice World is designed to complement Montemaria’s one-of-a-kind environment, offering fun and interactive experiences for all visitors,” Wu said, adding that the attraction aims to appeal to families, tourists and pilgrims.

Alongside the groundbreaking, Montemaria also opened a souvenir shop offering memorabilia and locally crafted products reflecting the site’s cultural and spiritual significance.

The estate likewise launched a 9D Marine Adventure ride, an immersive attraction highlighting Montemaria’s proximity to the biodiversity-rich Verde Island Passage.

Montemaria is home to the Mother of All Asia — Tower of Peace, a 98-meter statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary that ranks among the tallest Marian statues in the world.

AbaCore chairman and president Antonio Victoriano Gregorio III said the developments reflect the company’s goal of making Montemaria a place where faith, tourism and family gatherings converge.